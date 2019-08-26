Governor Girls Tennis Opens Season Going 0 and 4

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls tennis team opened their season on the short end of 4 duals over the weekend. Governor tennis coach Jessica Carr says however, the team played well making the final match scores a bit deceiving. She says there were several matches that came down to tiebreakers and had the Govs won those, a couple of matches would have gone the other way in favor of Pierre. So for it being the team’s first matches of the season, Coach Carr says the girls had a strong start. Coach Carr noted that Gracie Zeeb at flight 6 had a great weekend and Carissa Ott at flight 5 also had a great weekend, both with singles and doubles. The Governor girls will travel again this weekend as they head to Rapid City to play Brandon Valley in a dual on Thursday and then play in the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday.