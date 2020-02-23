Governor Girls Stumble Early and Can’t Come Back

PIERRE, S.D. – Sioux Falls Lincoln got out of the gate fast and never looked back as the Patriots recorded a55-54 win over the Pierre Governors in the Govs Senior Night game in Pierre on Saturday. Pierre trailed 32-20 at the half and could not make any ground up in the second half as they played the Patriots even. Morgan Hanson led 4 Sioux Falls double figure scorers with 19. The Governor girls were paced by Kylee Thorpe and Avyrie Kaiser who each had 12 points Caytee Williams had 11. Lincoln shot 59 percent from the field in the game and outrebounded Pierre 33-27. With the loss the Governor girls fall to 7-12 on the season and will wrap up the regular season with a game at Aberdeen Central on Tuesday.