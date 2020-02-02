Governor Girls Drop Home Contest to Yankton

PIERRE, S.D – The Pierre Governors could not hold a halftime lead and were defeated 48-39 by Yankton Saturday night at Riggs High Gym. Yankton outscored the Governors 29-18 in the second half including 17-9 in the 4th quarter as the Governor girls lost their second consecutive game at Riggs High Gym. Avrie Kaiser led the Governors with 9 points while Remington Price and Kylee Thorpe each had 8. Madison Wuebben led Yankton with 19 points while Sadie Fedders had 18 points for the Gazelles. Yankton outrebounded Pierre 24-22 and outscored the Governors 19-9 at the free throw line. The Governors fall to 6 and 8 on the season as they travel to Mitchell to face the Kernels on Tuesday.