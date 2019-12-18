Governor Girls Drop Heartbreaker to Huron

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls basketball team came up short on Tuesday night as Huron escaped Riggs High Gym with a 54-52 win. Pierre jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead only to see Huron battle back and out scored the Governors 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Havyn Heinz led the way for Huron with 18 point while Kenly Buddenhagen added 12 in the win for the Tigers. Kylee Thorpe led the Governors with 18 points. Jodi Severyn added 15 point and Remmington Price had 12 for the Governors. Huron outrebounded Pierre 31-24 in the game. The Governors fell to 0 and 2 on the season while Huron improved to 2-0. Pierre will host Sturgis on Friday and Spearfish on Saturday.