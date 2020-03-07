Governor Girls Basketball Season Over

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governors girls basketball season ended on Friday night as they were beaten by Harrisburg 57-40 in a SoDak 16 Class AA State tournament qualifying game in Harrisburg. Pierre trailed by 5 midway thought the third period but went through a scoring drought led by back to back 3-point baskets by Breccli Honner as Harrisburg built a 12 point lead and would not look back. Honner led the way for the Tigers scoring 19 points. Caytee Williams scored 11 for the Governors who saw their season come to an end with a 7-14 record.