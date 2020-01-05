Governor Girls and Boys Basketball Splits With Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor boys basketball team lost their 5th game of the year as they were beaten 52-50 by the Brookings Bobcats on Saturday while the Governor Girls ran their winning streak to 4 with a 34-23 win over Brookings in Pierre. In the boys game, it was tight throughout with Brookings scoring the final 4 points of the game to pull out the victory. Nick Scheffers led the way for the Bobcats with 18 points and Trent Brocksieck added 17 as the Bobcats won their first game of the year. Paul Adam’s 3 point shot at the buzzer fell in and out as the Governors dropped their 5th game with all of the losses by 7 points or less. Lincoln Kienholz had 18 points to lead the Governors in scoring while Grey Zabel was limited to 10. Pierre will host Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Tuesday at Riggs High Gym.

-0-

The Pierre girls won a turnover filled contest over Brookings as the Bobcats turned the ball over 29 times in the game and struggled offensively. The Governors turned the b all over 16 times but led from start to finish. Kodi Severyn led the way for the Governors scoring 10 points for the only double figure scorer on the night. Johanna Miller had 11 for the Bobcats who outrebounded the Governors 36-23 in the contest. Pierre will take their 4-2 record on the road on Tuesday when they face top ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Sioux Falls.