Governor Girls Ambushed by Lynx

BRANDON, S.D. – Brandon Valley outscored the Pierre Governor girls basketball team 20-2 in the first quarter on Saturday and went on defeat the Governors 57-37 in Brandon. The Lynx shot 46 percent from the field compared to 28 percent by the Governors as Pierre lost their second straight and fell to 8-8 on the season. Jodi Severyn led the way for the Governor with 8 points while Kylee Thorpe chipped in with 7 and Remington Price had 6. Freshman Hilary Behrens led the Brandon Valley scoring with a game high 17 points. Brandon Valley improved to 6 and 8 with the victory. The Governors return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Huron to take on the Tigers for the second time this season.