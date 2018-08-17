Governor Football to Hold Scrimmage Friday Night (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team will give it’s fans a sneak peak of this year’s squad tonight during the Annual Sports Drink Scrimmage at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field. Governor head coach Steve Steele says the sophomores and Junior Varsity teams will scrimmage first followed by the Varsity. *

Admission for fans to this evenings scrimmage is to provide a bottle of a sports drink that the team can use during the course of the season.