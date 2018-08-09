Governor Football Team Prepares for Upcoming Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team practiced for the first time Thursday as they prepare for the upcoming and their season opener in two weeks. Governor head coach Steve Steele begins his third season at the helm after guiding Pierre to their second State Class 11AA football championship in the last 5 years last season. The Governors began the fall pre season camp at a familiar setting on Thursday. The face of the Oahe Dam and the Oahe Downstream Area. Coach Steele tells Dakota Radio Group Sports Rod Fisher

When teams and program put winning efforts on the field, it usually transfers into alot of players coming out for the sport and Coach Steele says that is exactly what has happened to the Governor football program.

The first few days of camp are without pads but Coach Steele says it is an important couple of days as far as the season is concerned

The Governors host the Harrisburg Tigers in a rematch of last year’s state championship game on Friday August 24th at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field.