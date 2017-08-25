Governor Football Suspended at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governors were trailing Harrisburg 25-7 at half when officials suspended the game due to weather and lightning Peyton Zabel threw a 12 yard touchdown pass to Jack Maher with 22 seconds left in the half for Pierre’s lone score. Zabel fumbled at the 2 yard line in the first quarter denying the Governors a scoring chance. Jack Rabern scored on a 71 yard run and ran a kick back for a touchdown for Harrisburg. Officials of the two schools will determine when the game will resume. The game was among a number of game that were either postponed or suspended in Southeast South Dakota due to weather on Friday.