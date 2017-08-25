  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Governor Football Suspended at Harrisburg

Governor Football Suspended at Harrisburg

August 25, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Governors were trailing Harrisburg 25-7 at half when officials suspended the game due to weather and lightning Peyton Zabel threw a 12 yard touchdown pass to Jack Maher with 22 seconds left in the half for Pierre’s lone score. Zabel fumbled at the 2 yard line in the first quarter denying the Governors a scoring chance. Jack Rabern scored on a 71 yard run and ran a kick back for a touchdown for Harrisburg. Officials of the two schools will determine when the game will resume. The game was among a number of game that were either postponed or suspended in Southeast South Dakota due to weather on Friday.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia