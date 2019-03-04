Governor Football Schedule Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team will not play a Sioux Falls school in the 2019 and 2020 high school football season but they will have two teams that they will face for the first time in history. The South Dakota High School Activities Association released the football schedules for next year on Friday. The Governors will not face any Class 11AAA opponents but they will face two formidable Class 11A opponents when they travel to West Central the second week in the season and then will host two time Class 11A state champion Tea Area on week 4. The Governors will open the season hosting Sturgis. Dates and times for the games will be determined later. You can view all of the schedules for high school football for next season on the High School Activities Association website.

Week Opponent Location

Pierre T.F. Riggs

1 Sturgis Brown Home

2 West Central Away

3 Yankton Home

4 Tea Area Home

5 Spearfish Away

6 Huron Away

7 Brookings Home

8 Mitchell Away

9 Douglas Away