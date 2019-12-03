Governor Football Has Season Ending Awards Banquet

PIERRE, S.D. – The three time defending State Class 11AA Champion Pierre Governor football gathered for one last time on Tuesday night at the Riggs High School Cafeteria in Pierre. Governor hed football coach Steve Steele handed out post season team awards and farewell to a number of talented football players who put Pierre on the football map in South Dakota over the course of the last 3 years. The individual award winners were:

2019 Team Awards

Offensive MVP – Garrett Stout

Co-Defensive MVP’s – Regan Bollweg & Gunnar Gehring

Special Teams MVP – Carston Miller

Lineman of the Year – Grey Zabel

Scout of the Year – Austin Foley

Blue Collar Gov’s – Cobey Carr, Matt Heilman, Collin Brueggeman

Golden Gov – Jaret Clarke

Captains – Andrew Coverdale, Garrett Stout, Grey Zabel

The Governors will also have 9 All State selections named to the Class 11AA All State football team when it appears on Thursday while another 4 players made the honorable mention team. Garrett Stout was named the Captain of the Argus Leader Elite 45 team named last Thanksgiving day by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper. He is the first Pierre player ever to hold that honor. He was joined on the team by lineman Grey Zabel and honorable mention players Regan Bollweg, Gunnar Gehring and Maguire Raske. Pierre had 13 players named All ESD this season and they also had 7 Academic All State players. The 710 points that Pierre scored this season was the All Time State Record in either 11 man or 9 man football in South Dakota high school football history.