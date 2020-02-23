Governors End Season on Losing Note

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team had a lull in scoring in the final 2 minutes of the first half and first part of the third quarter as they dropped a 66-60 verdict to Sioux Falls Lincoln in their season ending game Saturday at Sioux Falls. Pierre led by 5 until Lincoln scored 8 straight points to close the first half and take a 3 point lead into the locker room. Lincoln increased it to 14 before Pierre got their offense going again and made a run in the 4th quarter that saw them cut it 6 but it was as close as the Govs would get. Paul Adam led 3 double figure scorers for Pierre with 17 points off the bench before fouling out in the final minute of the game. Grey Zabel had 15 and Lincoln Kienholz 14. Sam Fawcett led the Patriots with 23 points but only 5 coming in the second half. With the loss the Governors end their season 1 and 19 and for the first time will not quality for the SoDak 16 playoffs for a shot at a berth in the State tournament. 6 seniors played their final game for the Governors. They were Justin Houlette, Paul Adam, Matt Lusk, Grant Judson, Josh Rowe and Grey Zabel.