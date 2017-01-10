Governor Daugaard Delivers State of the State Address today

PIERRE SD – (WNAX-Jerry Oster) – The 2017 South Dakota legislative session started today with all 105 legislators being sworn in, and then Governor Dennis Daugaard delivering his State of the State address.
The Governor mentioned state revenues at the start, saying sales taxes are still behind projections
Daugaard said some of the online tax shortfall could be made up this year
The Governor also talked about transparency in government, and cleaning up conflicts of interest. He says he would support changes to clarify to rules for cities, counties and school boards
The Governor also touched on changes to the school aid formula, and teachers raises delivered in the last year.
