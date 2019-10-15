Governor Cross Country Competes at ESD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Pierre Governor girls cross country runner Jessica Lutmer had her strongest performance of the season Monday at the ESD Conference Cross Country meet held at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. Lutmer finished 6th overall for the best finist of the day for the Governors in a time of 19:53.1 The junior earned All ESD honors with her performance. Ellie Abraham of Brookings won the title in a time of 18:53.8. Morgan Odekoven also had a strong finish for the Governors claiming 18th place in a time of 21:09.7. Hunter Martell and Rachel Nemec finished 44th and 45th respectivily while Jazzlyn Rombough and Kyla Keyes finished 52nd and 61st in a field of 66 runners. The Pierre Governors finsihed 5th in the boys race scoring 155 and were led by Hayden Shaffer who had a 18th place finish for the top finish of the day for Pierre in a time of 17:54.3. Freshman Jared Lutmer finished in a time of 18:35.03 for 44th for the next best finish. Brady Gere finished in 80th place while Treven Black Bear and Tyler Gere rounded out the Governor scoring. Aberdeen Central won the ESD team title for the boys while Brandon Valley took the girls team ESD title.