Governor Closes State Government Offices in 39 Counties Due to Blizzard Conditions

All of the counties included are either part of a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service or where there is a high probability of ice and winds. The counties are:

Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd, Walworth and Ziebach.

Only essential personnel within state offices in those counties should report to their work stations.

A major late winter storm is expected to cover most of South Dakota starting today (Wednesday) with heavy snow, blowing snow, rain and freezing rain throughout the state. Flooding is also expected in some areas. The storm is expected to continue through Thursday.

Officials are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state-office closures might be necessary.

Citizens with business at state offices in other South Dakota counties impacted by the storm should call ahead to make sure the office remains open.