Sunday, December 22, 2019
Latest:
Sports 

Governor Boys Drop Another Close One

rodfisher

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team dropped their third consecutive game by 7 points or less as they fell to Spearfish 62-68 on Saturday.  Grey Zabel scored 24 points but spent a large part of the game in foul trouble and eventually fouled out with 56 seconds remaining.  Paul Adam added 13 points for the Governors who fell to 0 and 3 on the season.  Again, the Governors did not make free throws and Spearfish did.  The Spartans outscored Pierre 20-11 at the free throw line.  Cade Lyon led Spearfish with 15 points as 5 players scored double figures.  The Governors also outrebounded Spearfish 38-28 in the game with Adam and Matt Lusk each pulling down 4 boards apiece.  The Governors are off until January 3rd when they Watertown and the 4th when they entertain Brookings.basketball