Governor Boys Drop Another Close One

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team dropped their third consecutive game by 7 points or less as they fell to Spearfish 62-68 on Saturday. Grey Zabel scored 24 points but spent a large part of the game in foul trouble and eventually fouled out with 56 seconds remaining. Paul Adam added 13 points for the Governors who fell to 0 and 3 on the season. Again, the Governors did not make free throws and Spearfish did. The Spartans outscored Pierre 20-11 at the free throw line. Cade Lyon led Spearfish with 15 points as 5 players scored double figures. The Governors also outrebounded Spearfish 38-28 in the game with Adam and Matt Lusk each pulling down 4 boards apiece. The Governors are off until January 3rd when they Watertown and the 4th when they entertain Brookings.