Governor Basketball Summer Camps Later This Month

PIERRE, S.D. – The end of school in Pierre is a week and a half away. And that means Summer Basketball Camps will begin after Memorial Day. The Pierre Governor basketball camp is run by Governor head boys basketball coach Terry Becker and he tells Dakota Radio Group Sports that the Elementary, Middle School and High School Camps will all be run the same week.

Coach Becker says the camps will provide many fundamentals of basketball.

And coach Becker says the high school players will be spending alot of time in the gym that week. Not only during their camp, but helping with the other two camps.

If you have any questions about the camps, contact coach Becker at Riggs High Schoo.