Governor Baseball Splits Regular Season Ending DH

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Spring High School Club baseball team split a doubleheader with Harrisburg on Saturday in the final regular season games. Harrisburg scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th to down the Governors 3-2 in the opener before River Iverson delivered a walk off RBI in the 8th inning of the nightcap in a 7-6 Governor win on a rainy and windy day in Pierre. Gray Zabel and Jack Van Camp limited to Harrisburg to 4 hits in the opening game loss for Pierre. Andy Gordon had two of Pierre’s 7 hits. In the nightcap, Maguire Raske had 3 of Pierre’s 11 hits but Iverson delivered the game winner in Pierre’s 8th inning to end the season with a win. Pierre finishes the regular season with a 13-5 season record and will host one of the 4 region tournaments in Class A next Saturday.