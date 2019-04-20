Governor Baseball Splits Doubleheader

PIERRE, S.D. – Gray Zabel and Matt Lusk combined on a 9 inning 5 hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Mitchell for the Pierre Governor Spring High School Baseball team Friday in the Govs home opener. Lusk pitched two innings of relief in picking up the win. Josh Rowse drove in the game winning run in the ninth inning for Pierre. Zabel struck out 11 over 7 innings for the Governors. In the nightcap, Mitchell scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th to rally for a 7-5 win over the Governors. Pierre committed 4 errors in the contest that saw the Governors outhit the Kernels 6-4. Jack Van Camp pitched 5 innings and struck out 10 but did not figure in the decision. The Governors record is now 6-2 on the season. The Governors are back in action next Friday when they travel to Brookings for a doubleheader.