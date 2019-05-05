Governor Baseball Split on Saturday

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Spring High School Club baseball team split a doubleheader with Brandon Valley on Saturday in Brandon. The Governors got superb pitching in a 2-0 win the opener but the Lynx came up with a 4-2 win in the nightcap. In the nightcap Jacob Mayer and Josh Rowse combined on a 7 hitter but Brandon Valley scored 2 runs in the 6th inning for the 4-2 win. In the opener, Garrett was the winning pitcher in a 1 hit shutout. Stout also had a pair of hits for the Governors to lead the offense. Pierre scored the lone run of the game in the top of the 6th inning. The Governors improved to 10-4 on the season with the DH split and return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Huron for a doubleheader.