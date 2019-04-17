Governor Baseball Gets Past Rapid City Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor high school sparing club baseball team scored 6 runs in the 5th and added in the 7th inning to record a 15-7 win over Rapid City Stevens Wednesday night in Rapid City. The Governors trailed 7-2 until the bats erupted in the 5th inning. Garret Stout had 4 of Pierre’s 15 hits in the game while adding 2 RBI’s. River Iverson also had 2 RBK’s for the Govs. Stout struck out 3 over 2 innings of work in picking up the win in relief. The Governors improved to4 and 1 on the season in winning their third straight. The Governors will host Mitchell in the season home opening doubleheader on Friday with the first game scheduled for 5 pm.