Governor Baseball Bats Come Alive on Saturday

RAPID CITH, S.D. – After opening the season with a doubleheader split in Sturgis on Friday, the Pierre Governor High School spring club baseball team scored early and often on Saturday as they swept Douglas in a doubleheader on Saturday by scores of 20-0 and 15-1. The Governors are 3-1 to start the season following a 2-0 win over Sturgis on Friday in the season opener and then unable to hold a 4-0 lead as Sturgis battled back for a 5-4 win. The Governors will have their home opener on Friday when they host Sioux Falls O’Gorman in a 5 pm doubleheader. The games are scheduled to be played at Hyde Stadium.