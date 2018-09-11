Governor Asks For Flags At Half-Staff On 9/11 Anniversary

President Trump is calling for the flag of the United States to be displayed at half-staff on Tuesday in observance of Patriot Day, and he has invited governors of the United States to join in the observance.

At the President’s request, Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. until sunset in honor of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.