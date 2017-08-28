Governor and Harrisburg Football Gme Scheduled to Resume

PIERRE, S.D.- Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says that due to the lightning delay between the Pierre Govs and Harrisburg Tigers football game last Friday, the second half of the suspended game will be completed on Monday September 26th at 6:00 pm in Harrisburg. The football game scheduled between the Pierre Govs and Sturgis Scoopers on the following Friday will be moved from Friday night September 29th to Saturday night September 30th with a 7:00 kick off at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field

.