Gov Wrestlers Won Region 3A

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Wrestlers captured the team title of the Region 3A wrestling tournament Saturday at

Eagle Butte. The Governors finished ahead of runnerup Aberdeen Central 203.52 to 169. Mitchell was third in the standings. More importantly, the Governors qualified 12 wrestlers for next weekend’s State High School Class A wrestling tournament. The Governors had 3 individual champions with William Turman, a three time State Champion, winning at 132. Micheal Lusk won the 145 lb. championship and Gage Gehring won at 195. The two time defending State Champion Governors will be looking for a three peat next weekend. The Governors have won 4 of the last 5 State Class A Championships.