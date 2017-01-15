Gov Wrestlers Win Mitchell Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team repeated as tournament champions of the Jerry Opbroek Invitational tournament Saturday in Mitchell. The Govs scored 189 points to far outdistance tournament runner up Watertown. Rapid Cit Stevens finished third in the nine team tournament. Sturgis withdrew from the tournament. The Governors had 4 tournament champions with Micheal Lusk winning at 132. Austin Senger captured the title at 138. Aric Williams won the title at 145 and Spencer Sarringer won the 195 lb. division. Governors finishing runnerup included Lincoln Turman and William Turman at 113 and 120. Lucas Stoltenberg at 182 andLevi Stoltenberg at 195. Tye Paulsen was third at 285. The Governors had a total of 11 place winners in the tournament. Pierre returns to the dual format on Monday when they host Brandon Valley in a 5 pm match at Riggs High Gym that will be heard on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 4:40 pm

Jerry Opbroek 2017 Results for Pierre

106 – Jack Van Camp (13-12) placed 4th and scored 10.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 13-12 won by major decision over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 16-9 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme) 15-7 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 13-12 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 13-12 won by fall over Lane Miller (Howard) 16-12 (Fall 3:16)

3rd Place Match – Lance Soukup (Wagner) 21-6 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 13-12 (Dec 6-5)

113 – Lincoln Turman (25-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 25-1 won by fall over Cordell Murtha (Parkston) 9-9 (Fall 1:18)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 25-1 won by fall over Carter Calmus (Howard) 14-13 (Fall 5:34)

1st Place Match – Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) 18-4 won by decision over Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 25-1 (Dec 4-2)

120 – William Turman (23-4) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre) 23-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre) 23-4 won by fall over Atlas Willuweit (Winner) 13-3 (Fall 2:59)

1st Place Match – Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme) 15-4 won by decision over William Turman (Pierre) 23-4 (Dec 6-4)

126 – Cade Hinkle (9-15) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ben Soukup (Wagner) 18-5 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 9-15 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 9-15 won by fall over Zach Pardy (Howard) 10-12 (Fall 4:17)

Cons. Semi – Trevor Peters (Winner) 14-9 won by forfeit over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 9-15 (For.)

132 – Michael Lusk (19-2) placed 1st and scored 21.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 19-2 won by fall over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 12-10 (Fall 1:35)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 19-2 won by major decision over Casey Moser (Rapid City Stevens) 16-11 (MD 13-2)

1st Place Match – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 19-2 won by decision over Stas Sutera (Bon Homme) 20-2 (Dec 2-1)

138 – Austin Senger (22-3) placed 1st and scored 21.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 22-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 22-3 won by fall over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 16-8 (Fall 3:08)

1st Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre) 22-3 won by major decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 18-9 (MD 10-2)

145 – Aric Williams (25-3) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 25-3 won by fall over Barry Browning (Mitchell) 0-2 (Fall 5:12)

Semifinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 25-3 won by major decision over Colton Frei (Wagner) 18-8 (MD 9-1)

1st Place Match – Aric Williams (Pierre) 25-3 won by fall over Brandon Sharkey (Rapid City Stevens) 16-10 (Fall 1:20)

152 – Maguire Raske (15-15) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-15 won by decision over Sam Caba (Bon Homme) 8-6 (Dec 8-2)

Semifinal – Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 11-4 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-15 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-15 won by decision over Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 11-8 (Dec 8-7)

3rd Place Match – Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 16-4 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 15-15 (Fall 2:55)

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (12-15) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 12-15 won by fall over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 4-10 (Fall 0:39)

Semifinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 12-15 won by decision over EJ Leetch (Howard) 17-6 (Dec 10-6)

1st Place Match – Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 19-2 won by decision over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 12-15 (Dec 8-4)

195 – Spencer Sarringar (23-1) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 23-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 23-1 won by injury default over Carson Max (Mitchell) 9-6 (Inj. 2:00)

1st Place Match – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 23-1 won by fall over Evan Kizer (Howard) 18-5 (Fall 0:48)

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (18-10) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-10 won by fall over Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 8-10 (Fall 1:01)

Semifinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-10 won by fall over Zeb Parsons (Mitchell) 9-8 (Fall 2:31)

1st Place Match – Noah Riechert (Parkston) 19-6 won by injury default over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) 18-10 (Inj. 0:00)

285 – Pryce Dyk (1-6) place is unknown.

Quarterfinal – Dane Stahl (Watertown) 17-5 won by fall over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 1-6 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 1-6 won by fall over Tucker Bigge (Parkston) 3-5 (Fall 4:50)

285 – Ty Paulsen (13-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 13-12 won by fall over Tyrese Morris (Rapid City Stevens) 3-10 (Fall 1:45)

Semifinal – Tre`zen Doren (Winner) 16-0 won by fall over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 13-12 (Fall 3:36)

Cons. Semi – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 13-12 won in overtime over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 1-6 (OT 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 13-12 won by fall over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 9-13 (Fall 6:11)