Gov Wrestlers Win Mid Dakota Monster Tournament Title

PRESHO, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Wrestling team captured the team title of the Mid Dakota Monster Lyman Invitational tournament on Saturday in Presho. The Govs scored 322.5 to outdistance runner up Winner who had 283.5. Stanley County had 55 points to finish 14th in the tournament that had 23 teams. The Governors had 14 wrestlers place including Jace Bench who defeated teammate Daniel Tofoya for the 126 lbs. title. All in all the Governors had a total of 7 tournament champions.

Mid Dakota Monster Finals-Media