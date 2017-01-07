Gov Wrestlers Win Bismarck Tournament

  • Home > 
Gov Wrestling
January 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (trackwrestling.com)

 

 

Bismarck, N.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team scored 222 points to capture the Bismarck Rotary Club tournament for a second consecutive year.  Sturgis was a distant second with 167.5 and Bismarck Century and Bismarck High School were third and fourth in the 38 team tournament.  The Governors had 4 individual champions with Lincoln Turman, Michael Lusk, Aric Williams and Spencer Sarringer winning titles.  The Govs had a total of 10 place winners in the tournament.

Bismarck Rotary Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs
106 – Jack Van camp (11-10) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Laken Boese (Bismarck High School) 21-5 won by fall over Jack Van camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-10 (Fall 3:16)
Cons. Round 1 – Jack Van camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-10 won by fall over Elijah Mulubah (Fargo North) 3-5 (Fall 1:37)
Cons. Round 2 – Jack Van camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-10 won by fall over Tanner Nein (Bismarck Legacy) 1-3 (Fall 3:24)
Cons. Round 3 – Preston Fettig (Bismarck High School) 10-8 won by major decision over Jack Van camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-10 (MD 9-0)

113 – Lincoln Turman (23-0) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-0 won by major decision over Brendan Johnson (Dickinson) 14-9 (MD 12-0)
Champ. Round 2 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-0 won by fall over Hunter Hermanson (West Fargo Sheyenne) 5-6 (Fall 3:15)
Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-0 won by decision over Devin Schulz (Bismarck Century) 16-5 (Dec 8-2)
Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-0 won by major decision over Will Kleinknecht (Mandan) 19-7 (MD 12-4)
1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-0 won by decision over Jeremy Leintz (Beulah/Hazen) 26-2 (Dec 4-1)

120 – William Turman (22-3) placed 3rd and scored 23.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by fall over Hunter Barth (Fargo Davies) 5-12 (Fall 0:32)
Champ. Round 2 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by fall over Troy Berg (Dickinson) 5-2 (Fall 2:57)
Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by fall over Robert Coyle iii (Watertown) 16-6 (Fall 3:53)
Semifinal – Cody Bevier (Rapid City Stevens) 19-6 won by decision over William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by major decision over Matt Reyling (Glasgow) 18-5 (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by decision over Christian Dean (Sidney) 25-8 (Dec 5-2)

126 – Cade Hinkle (8-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Parker Larson (Valley City) 20-4 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-13 (Dec 9-6)
Cons. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-13 received a bye   ()  (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Kaden Zimmerman (Glasgow) 12-11 won by fall over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-13 (Fall 2:13)

132 – Michael Lusk (16-2) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-2 won by fall over Kellan Kliner (Fargo North) 6-14 (Fall 1:53)
Champ. Round 2 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-2 won by major decision over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 15-8 (MD 11-3)
Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-2 won by major decision over Tyler Strandberg (Minot) 13-10 (MD 13-3)
Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-2 won by decision over Dawson Zerr (Turtle Mountain) 19-4 (Dec 3-1)
1st Place Match – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-2 won by decision over Braydin Jangula (Napoleon) 16-2 (Dec 6-0)

138 – Austin Senger (20-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 won by major decision over Brayden Burrus (Rapid City Central) 7-14 (MD 13-0)
Champ. Round 2 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 won by decision over Jeremiah Palmer (Sturgis Brown) 16-10 (Dec 7-4)
Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 won by major decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 17-8 (MD 13-4)
Semifinal – Garrett Jangula (Napoleon) 19-1 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Semi – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 won by fall over Ethan Fleck (Mandan) 15-11 (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-3 won by decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 17-8 (Dec 3-1)

145 – Aric Williams (22-3) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Aric Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by fall over Race Thayer (Rapid City Central) 7-8 (Fall 0:26)
Champ. Round 2 – Aric Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by major decision over Brandon Held (Glendive Dawson County) 17-5 (MD 13-4)
Quarterfinal – Aric Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by decision over Jacob Bitz (Napoleon) 14-3 (Dec 7-2)
Semifinal – Aric Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by decision over Jacob Mortensen (Minot) 18-7 (Dec 12-6)
1st Place Match – Aric Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-3 won by decision over Isaac Berger (Mandan) 20-3 (Dec 5-4)

152 – Maguire Raske (13-13) placed 6th and scored 13.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Turtle Mountain) 9-11 (For.)
Champ. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 won by fall over Justin Briese (Rapid City Stevens) 4-10 (Fall 3:24)
Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 won by decision over Bridger Kraye (Rapid City Central) 23-8 (Dec 9-8)
Semifinal – Jared Franek (West Fargo) 29-1 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Semi – Thomas Irwin (Dickinson) 17-7 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match – Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 16-9 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-13 (Dec 9-2)

160 – Riley Kruger (1-8) place is unknown and scored 2.00 team points.
Prelim – Caden Mcnabb (Rapid City Stevens) 1-2 won by major decision over Riley Kruger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-8 (MD 12-2)
Prelim – Riley Kruger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-8 won by fall over Tyler Norpel (Williston) 7-15 (Fall 3:44)
Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Thiel (Wahpeton) 17-10 won by fall over Riley Kruger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 1-8 (Fall 2:45)

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (10-14) placed 6th and scored 17.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 won by fall over Tyler Magnasco (Jamestown) 0-2 (Fall 0:29)
Champ. Round 2 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 won by fall over Jake Tangen (Valley City) 10-8 (Fall 5:56)
Quarterfinal – Cameron Rants (Bismarck Century) 23-8 won by major decision over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 (MD 12-3)
Cons. Round 4 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 won by fall over Garret Mantz (Minot) 11-8 (Fall 2:34)
Cons. Round 5 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 won by fall over Sawyer Thogerson (Sidney) 15-12 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Semi – Kyle Bjugstad (Wahpeton) 25-6 won by major decision over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 (MD 11-2)
5th Place Match – Cameron Rants (Bismarck Century) 23-8 won by decision over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-14 (Dec 5-3)

195 – Spencer Sarringar (21-1) placed 1st and scored 32.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-1 won by fall over Hunter Mcmath (Rapid City Stevens) 7-8 (Fall 1:15)
Champ. Round 2 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-1 won by fall over Joseph Richter (Bismarck St. Mary`s) 9-8 (Fall 1:48)
Quarterfinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-1 won by major decision over Christopher Thiel (Wahpeton) 21-7 (MD 11-0)
Semifinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-1 won by fall over Rowan Horswill (Williston) 20-9 (Fall 1:21)
1st Place Match – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 21-1 won by major decision over Jacob Rader (Bismarck Century) 20-4 (MD 9-1)

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (16-9) placed 5th and scored 18.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over James Strand (Fargo Davies) 0-4 (Fall 0:14)
Champ. Round 2 – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over Sam Krebs (Jamestown) 5-12 (Fall 0:37)
Quarterfinal – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by major decision over Hunter Swartwout (Minot) 22-7 (MD 19-8)
Semifinal – Ian Brown (Bismarck St. Mary`s) 8-1 won by fall over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Semi – Chase Dockter (Bismarck High School) 20-9 won by decision over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over Jaden Oestern (Valley City) 13-4 (Fall 1:49)

285 – Ty Paulsen (11-11) placed 7th and scored 8.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Metz (West Fargo) 28-0 won by fall over Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 1 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 received a bye   ()  (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 won in tie breaker – 1 over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-5 (TB-1 4-1)
Cons. Round 3 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 won by decision over Donavan Spencer (Rapid City Central) 19-10 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 4 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 won by decision over Koby Brunelle (Turtle Mountain) 14-8 (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Round 5 – Nathan Fraase (Fargo South) 18-9 won by fall over Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 (Fall 3:24)
7th Place Match – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 won by decision over Andre Baguma (Fargo Davies) 14-7 (Dec 4-0)

285 – Pryce Dyk (0-5) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-5 received a bye   ()  (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Seth Braun (Bismarck Century) 15-3 won by major decision over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-5 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 2 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-11 won in tie breaker – 1 over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-5 (TB-1 4-1)


