Gov Wrestlers Win Another Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team edged out Millard South from Nebraska to win the Yankton Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday. The Governors scored 232 while Millard South scored 224.5 in the show down between the last two years of state champions from the two states. Rapid City Stevens was a distant third in the 16 tram tournament. The Governors had four individual champions with Lincoln Turman (113) William Turman (120) Aric Williams (145) and Spencer Sarringar (195). 3 other Governor wrestlers were runners up with a total of 12 Gov wrestlers placing in the tournament.

2017 Yankton Invitational Results for Pierre

106 – Jack Van Camp (21-19) placed 8th and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 21-19 won by decision over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 22-14 (Dec 8-3)

Quarterfinal – Lance Soukup (Wagner) 28-8 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 21-19 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 21-19 won by fall over Truman Stoller (Madison) 20-13 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 3 – Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 23-11 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 21-19 (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match – Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 26-11 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 21-19 (Dec 3-2)

113 – Lincoln Turman (38-1) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 38-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 38-1 won by fall over Alex Vacha (Millard South) 27-16 (Fall 3:26)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 38-1 won by major decision over Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 22-7 (MD 14-1)

1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 38-1 won by decision over Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 38-3 (Dec 3-1)

120 – William Turman (36-4) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – William Turman (Pierre) 36-4 won by fall over Colby Gillen (Mitchell) 8-14 (Fall 0:23)

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre) 36-4 won by fall over Sherman Taber (Douglas) 25-13 (Fall 1:59)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre) 36-4 won by decision over Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 24-7 (Dec 1-0)

1st Place Match – William Turman (Pierre) 36-4 won by decision over Cody BeVier (Rapid City Stevens) 26-7 (Dec 1-0)

126 – Jace Bench-Bresher (10-15) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Soukup (Wagner) 26-7 won by tech fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-15 (TF-1.5 5:25 (19-4))

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Sam Lehman (Brookings) 22-11 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 10-15 (Dec 9-2)

132 – Michael Lusk (26-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 26-3 won by fall over Josh Brunz (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 3-9 (Fall 1:37)

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 26-3 won by fall over Robert Streeter (Dakota Valley) 7-16 (Fall 1:39)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 26-3 won by decision over Stas Sutera (Bon Homme/Scotland) 32-3 (Dec 8-4)

1st Place Match – Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 39-5 won by decision over Michael Lusk (Pierre) 26-3 (Dec 4-3)

138 – Austin Senger (33-5) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre) 33-5 won by fall over Max Breitkreutz (Tri Valley) 16-20 (Fall 1:40)

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 33-5 won by fall over Zach Sykora (Bon Homme/Scotland) 21-10 (Fall 6:00)

Semifinal – Bailey Mennis (Madison) 20-4 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre) 33-5 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Austin Senger (Pierre) 33-5 won by fall over Matt Ambrose (Douglas) 29-9 (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre) 33-5 won by decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 27-11 (Dec 3-0)

145 – Aric Williams (36-4) placed 1st and scored 27.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aric Williams (Pierre) 36-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 36-4 won by major decision over Austin McDonald (Millard South) 34-6 (MD 11-3)

Semifinal – Aric Williams (Pierre) 36-4 won by fall over Colton Frei (Wagner) 25-11 (Fall 3:00)

1st Place Match – Aric Williams (Pierre) 36-4 won by decision over Cole Halouska (Lennox) 41-11 (Dec 4-3)

152 – Maguire Raske (28-19) placed 5th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 won by decision over Justin Briese (Rapid City Stevens) 17-24 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Colton Jackson (Douglas) 33-8 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 (Fall 5:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 won by fall over Donovan Bain (Yankton) 5-28 (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Round 3 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 won by fall over Mitchel Edberg (West Central) 18-17 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Semi – Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 24-9 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 28-19 won by decision over Jarred Hodges (Madison) 26-7 (Dec 9-4)

160 – Garrett Leesman (10-15) placed 6th and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 won by fall over Connor Farr (Tri Valley) 11-7 (Fall 3:15)

Quarterfinal – Branson Taylor (Douglas) 30-8 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 (Fall 5:01)

Cons. Round 2 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 won by fall over PJ Parmelee (Tea) 10-14 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 won by major decision over Kyle Foote (Mitchell) 14-11 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Semi – Isaac Trumble (Millard South) 39-10 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 (Fall 4:36)

5th Place Match – Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 20-7 won by decision over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 10-15 (Dec 11-5)

170 – Gage Gehring (11-8) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Prelim – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-27 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Brett Culver (Vermillion) 28-17 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 7-27 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 2 – Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 36-12 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 (Fall 0:54)

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (21-18) placed 2nd and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 21-18 won by fall over Quinlan Merrill (Douglas) 9-15 (Fall 0:50)

Quarterfinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 21-18 won by fall over Ethan Nehlich (Tri Valley) 4-29 (Fall 0:21)

Semifinal – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 21-18 won by fall over Joey Otta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 11-7 (Fall 0:43)

1st Place Match – Doug Weidner (Millard South) 25-3 won by decision over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) 21-18 (Dec 14-7)

195 – Spencer Sarringar (35-1) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 35-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 35-1 won by fall over Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 24-18 (Fall 1:07)

Semifinal – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 35-1 won by decision over Carson Max (Mitchell) 15-5 (Dec 5-0)

1st Place Match – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) 35-1 won by fall over Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 25-4 (Fall 5:12)

285 – Pryce Dyk (7-10) placed 4th.

Champ. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 won by fall over Jake Mayville (Millard South) 18-18 (Fall 3:22)

Quarterfinal – Austin Leuning (Tri Valley) 17-11 won by decision over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 won by fall over Preston Smithers (Madison) 5-15 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 won by fall over Mitch Schladweiler (Mitchell) 4-7 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Semi – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 won by fall over Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 28-23 (Fall 1:27)

3rd Place Match – Austin Leuning (Tri Valley) 17-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 7-10 (SV-1 3-1)

285 – Ty Paulsen (24-14) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 24-14 won by fall over Dylan Muth (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-23 (Fall 1:12)

Quarterfinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 24-14 won by fall over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 15-17 (Fall 4:00)

Semifinal – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 24-14 won by decision over Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 28-23 (Dec 8-5)

1st Place Match – Ryan Parker (Dakota Valley) 29-2 won by decision over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) 24-14 (Dec 6-0)