Gov Wrestlers Third at Yankton Invitational

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team finished a disappointing third on Saturday at the Yankton Invitational wrestling tournament in Yankton. Watertown won the title with 224. Rapid City Stevens had 182.5 and Pierre came in with 154.5 in the 20 team tournament. The Governors had all 14 of their wrestlers place in the tournament but had just one tournament champion a Regan Bollweg won the title at 195 defeating Owen Warren of Yankton by a 3-1 decision. Blake Judson at 106 was third but every other wrestler for the Governors could do no better than 5th place. The Governors return to the mat on Friday with their final duals of the season when they host Mitchell and Watertown at Riggs High Gym. Both matches will be covered on KGFX 1060-107.1.

106

Blake Judson (29-11) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-11 won by fall over Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 16-22 (Fall 2:44)

Quarterfinal – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-11 won by fall over Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 21-11 (Fall 2:42)

Semifinal – Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 38-3 won by major decision over Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-11 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Semi – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-11 won by decision over Weston Everson (Watertown) 24-14 (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-11 won by decision over Isaac Henry (Madison) 26-10 (Dec 4-2)

113

Trey Lewis (25-17) placed 8th and scored 5.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-17 won by decision over Caleb Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 22-18 (Dec 6-2)

Quarterfinal – Connor Hanson (Watertown) 19-12 won by fall over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-17 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-17 won by tech fall over Aerin Geary (Tri-Valley) 11-18 (TF-1.5 4:17 (15-0))

Cons. Round 3 – Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 24-10 won by decision over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-17 (Dec 5-4)

7th Place Match – Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 15-7 won by decision over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-17 (Dec 6-0)

120

Kahlor Hindman (23-13) placed 7th and scored 9.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 won by fall over Makenzie LeBlanc (Douglas) 6-21 (Fall 0:55)

Quarterfinal – Cruz Dyer (Yankton) 27-8 won by decision over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 won by tech fall over Sam Haar (Lennox) 1-13 (TF-1.5 3:00 (15-0))

Cons. Round 3 – Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 21-16 won by decision over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 won by major decision over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 (MD 13-1)

120

Nate Williams (20-11) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 34-9 won by major decision over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 won by fall over Tyrus Bietz (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 16-16 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 3 – Brayden Siemonsma (West Central) 29-12 won by fall over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 (Fall 3:25)

7th Place Match – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 23-13 won by major decision over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-11 (MD 13-1)

126

Deegan Houska (28-16) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-16 won by decision over Cael Sutton (Watertown) 5-14 (Dec 10-4)

Quarterfinal – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-16 won by fall over Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 18-18 (Fall 3:12)

Semifinal – Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 27-3 won by decision over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-16 (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-11 won by decision over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-16 (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 28-16 won by fall over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 21-17 (Fall 0:23)

132

Hayden Shaffer (14-7) placed 6th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 won by fall over Jess Englert (Madison) 10-20 (Fall 1:50)

Quarterfinal – Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 31-4 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 won by fall over Zach Powell (Tri-Valley) 3-12 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 won by major decision over Eli Leonhardt (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-18 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Semi – Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 19-13 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match – Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 30-9 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 14-7 (MD 8-0)

138

Tyson Johnson (32-11) placed 5th and scored 14.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 won by tech fall over Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-20 (TF-1.5 3:55 (15-0))

Quarterfinal – Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 23-9 won by decision over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 won by fall over Carson Lohr (Tea Area) 11-16 (Fall 2:49)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 won by fall over Porter Jensen (Tri-Valley) 28-19 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Semi – Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 30-6 won by decision over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 32-11 won by decision over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 23-9 (Dec 1-0)

152

Jack Van Camp (31-9) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 won by fall over Jackson Conway (Yankton) 3-25 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 won by fall over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 25-19 (Fall 1:26)

Semifinal – Preston Nedved (Wagner) 27-9 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 27-9 won by medical forfeit over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 (M. For.)

5th Place Match – Landry Knight (West Central) 34-7 won by forfeit over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-9 (For.)

160

Daniel Tafoya (18-19) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 won by decision over Ethan Zimmer (Harrisburg) 16-14 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal – Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 40-0 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 won by fall over Tim Bouza (Wagner) 0-7 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 3 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 won by fall over Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-16 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Semi – Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 28-7 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 (Fall 3:51)

5th Place Match – Jordan Dahl (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 23-18 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-19 (Fall 2:14)

170

Jaret Clarke (13-17) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 won by fall over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 24-15 (Fall 3:37)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 9-5 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 (Fall 5:32)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 won by fall over Charlie D`Auguste (Dakota Valley) 2-16 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 won by decision over Spencer Monroe (Madison) 13-17 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Semi – Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 20-5 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 17-18 (SV-1 5-3)

182

Gavin Stotts (15-18) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 29-3 won by fall over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 2 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 won by decision over Sam Loecker (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 21-18 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Ben Zarr (Lennox) 25-16 won in tie breaker – 1 over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 (TB-1 3-2)

5th Place Match – True Synhorst (Rapid City Stevens) 20-18 won by decision over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-18 (Dec 3-0)

195

Regan Bollweg (31-5) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-5 won by fall over Alex Andresen (Tri-Valley) 12-21 (Fall 1:17)

Semifinal – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-5 won by medical forfeit over JT Panning (Tea Area) 31-10 (M. For.)

1st Place Match – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-5 won by decision over Owen Warren (Yankton) 26-2 (Dec 3-1)

220

Jacob Larson (26-16) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 24-8 won by fall over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 won by fall over Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) 10-17 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 won by fall over Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 18-13 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Semi – Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 23-10 won by decision over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match – Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 28-18 won by fall over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-16 (Fall 4:41)

285

Wesley Harsma (13-11) placed 7th and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gus Miller (Brookings) 7-0 won by fall over Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-11 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-11 won by fall over Jake Scheafer (Sioux Falls O`Gorman) 17-17 (Fall 4:32)

Cons. Round 3 – Eli Huot (Rapid City Stevens) 18-15 won by fall over Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-11 (Fall 2:46)

7th Place Match – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-11 won by fall over Malik Ahmed-Hosie (Douglas) 20-18 (Fall 3:50)