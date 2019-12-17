Gov Wrestlers Third and Chamberlain 7th in Class A Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling dropped one spot in the second Class A Wrestling poll issued by the Dakota Grappler website. The Governors are third behind top ranked Watertown and number 2 Brandon Valley. The Governors have 122 points and sit points ahead of number 4 Rapid City Central with Rapid City Stevens ranked 5th. Sturgis remains rated 6th followed by Chamberlain. Harrisburg, Yankton and Madison round out the top 10 with Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Tea Area numbers 11 and 12. Cade Hinkle remains the highest individual rated for Pierre as he is second at 145 as the Governors have 10 wrestlers rated individually. Jack Van Kamp moved up to third at 152. Tyson Johnson is 4th at 138 and Maguire Raske is rated 4th at 170 and Preston Taylor is rated 4th at 285.. Blake Judson is rated 6th at 106 while Deegan Houska is 6th at 125 and Jayden Weibe is ranked 7th at 132. Regan Bollweg is ranked 6th at 195 and Jacob Larson is 6th at 220 and Jayden Weibe is ranked 7th at 132.

For Chamberlain, Nash Hutmacher continues to be the top rated heavyweight at 285. Jasiah Thompson is 5th at 182 and Noah Hutmacher is rated 8th at 160 for the Cubs 3 rated wrestlers.

(dakotagrappler.com)