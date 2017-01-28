Gov Wrestlers Maul Yankton

YANKTON, S.D – The Pierre Governor wrestling team continues to roll as the recorded a 75-6 win over the Bucks Friday night in Yankton. The Govs travel to Brookings to compete in the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational.

Pierre @ Yankton on 01/27/2017.

Pierre (PIER) 75.00 Yankton (YANK) 6.00 106: Jack Van Camp (PIER) over Giovanni Ruffo (YANK) (SV-1 5-3) 113: Lincoln Turman (PIER) over Taten Bahm (YANK) (Fall 1:25) 120: William Turman (PIER) over Joseph Smith (YANK) (Fall 0:44) 126: Kyler Lillie (YANK) over Jace Bench-Bresher (PIER) (Fall 2:42) 132: Lee Snyder (PIER) over John Sawyer (YANK) (Fall 0:56) 138: Logan Meyer (PIER) over Josh Rowell (YANK) (Fall 5:11) 145: Aric Williams (PIER) over Ben Tellus (YANK) (Fall 0:22) 152: Maguire Raske (PIER) over Donovan Bain (YANK) (Fall 1:15) 160: Garrett Leesman (PIER) over Connor Davenport (YANK) (Fall 1:17) 170: Gage Gehring (PIER) over Owen Warren (YANK) (Fall 2:16) 182: Lucas Stoltenburg (PIER) over Korbin Postma (YANK) (Fall 0:39) 195: Spencer Sarringar (PIER) over Trevor Ellis (YANK) (Fall 0:19) 220: Levi Stoltenburg (PIER) over Cole Diedrichsen (YANK) (Fall 1:41) 285: Ty Paulsen (PIER) over (YANK) (For.)