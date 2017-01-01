Gov Wrestlers Go 3-3 at “The Clash”

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team bounced back on Saturday to win 3 matches and finish 3 and 3 at the 2 day “The Clash” wrestling tournament in Rochester, Minnesota that wrapped up on Saturday. The Governors downed Thompson, Florida 54-19 in their first match on Saturday. The Governors then scored a 36-33 win over Pewaukee, Alabama in the second match. The Governors then ended Saturday with a 47-27 win over Bismarck Century. William Turman, Lincoln Turman and icheal Lusk won all 6 matches they wrestled over the weekend to lead the Governor grapplers over the weekend.

Bracket B – Pierre is guaranteed 8th place

Match #1 Quarterfinal: Apple Valley defeated Pierre 47-13

152 – Devin Roberts (Apple Valley) over Maguire Raske (Pierre) Fall 4:35

160 – Tony Watts (Apple Valley) over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) Fall 1:13

170 – Jalen Thul (Apple Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Jonah Johnson (Apple Valley) over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 4:53

195 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Tyler Kim (Apple Valley) Maj 13-2

220 – Tanyi Besong (Apple Valley) over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) Maj 14-1

285 – Gable Steveson (Apple Valley) over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) Fall 0:38

106 – Martin Stewart (Apple Valley) over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) Dec 9-8

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Regan Schrempp (Apple Valley) Dec 5-3

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over Peyton McLagan (Apple Valley) Dec 2-1

126 – Brady Gross (Apple Valley) over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) Maj 11-0

132 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) over Sebas Swiggum (Apple Valley) Dec 4-1

138 – Kyle Rathman (Apple Valley) over Austin Senger (Pierre) Dec 5-1

145 – Nate Larson (Apple Valley) over Aric Williams (Pierre) Dec 9-2

Match #2 Cons. Semi: Owatonna defeated Pierre 36-34

160 – Cade King (Owatonna) over Maguire Raske (Pierre) Fall 3:46

170 – Nick Staska (Owatonna) over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) Fall 4:57

182 – Brandon Moen (Owatonna) over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 1:54

195 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) Fall 0:33

220 – Griffin Thorn (Owatonna) over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 0:23

285 – Goy Tut (Owatonna) over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) Fall 5:51

106 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) Dec 5-2

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) Fall 0:45

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over Joey Wencl (Owatonna) Fall 0:36

126 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) over Joe Fox (Owatonna) Maj 15-2

132 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) over Riley Becker (Owatonna) Dec 3-0

138 – Austin Senger (Pierre) over Jacob Harlicker (Owatonna) Fall 0:54

145 – Bryce Goodwin (Owatonna) over Logan Meyer (Pierre) Dec 6-1

152 – Peyton Robb (Owatonna) over Aric Williams (Pierre) Dec 9-2

Match #3 7th Place Match: Foley defeated Pierre 34-29

170 – Driston Schyma (Foley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Ean Vonwald (Foley) over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 3:21

195 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Saylor Schmit (Foley) over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 1:45

285 – Mitch Trigg (Foley) over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) Maj 11-1

106 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) over Michael Moulzolf (Foley) Maj 9-1

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Nathan Garceau (Foley) Fall 1:22

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over Ryan Dunlap (Foley) Dec 3-1

126 – Cameron Kowitz (Foley) over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) Dec 6-1

132 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) over John Dierkes (Foley) Maj 15-4

138 – Austin Senger (Pierre) over Austin Loehrer (Foley) Dec 10-4

145 – Aric Williams (Pierre) over Mitch Rothfork (Foley) Dec 7-3

152 – Justin Henry (Foley) over Maguire Raske (Pierre) Dec 6-2

160 – Noah Lefebvre (Foley) over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) Fall 3:19

8th Bracket – Pierre is guaranteed 1st place

Match #1 Round 1: Pierre defeated Thompson 54-19

182 – Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) over KODIE ROBERTSON (Thompson) Fall 0:23

195 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) over AUBREY GLIDEWELL (Thompson) Fall 0:10

285 – Ty Paulsen (Pierre) over SETH WHITLOCK (Thompson) Dec 2-1

106 – SAM LATONA (Thompson) over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) Fall 2:50

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over CHANDLER AKINS (Thompson) Dec 6-0

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over EMMANUEL OLIVER (Thompson) Fall 1:25

126 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) over SETH GATLIN (Thompson) Fall 3:33

132 – GABE HIXENBAUGH (Thompson) over Michael Lusk (Pierre) Dec 3-1

138 – Austin Senger (Pierre) over JACOB MEGOIS (Thompson) Fall 3:21

145 – Aric Williams (Pierre) over CALVIN PICKENS (Thompson) Fall 2:52

152 – DEREK HUSSEY (Thompson) over Logan Meyer (Pierre) Maj 10-2

160 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) over LEVI JOHNSON (Thompson) Fall 0:22

170 – JACKSON ARANETA (Thompson) over Lee Snyder (Pierre) Forf

Match #2 Round 2: Pierre defeated Pewaukee 36-33

195 – Jacob Raschka (Pewaukee) over Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) Dec 7-3

220 – Brandon Berg (Pewaukee) over Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) Fall 0:30

285 – Blaze Beltran (Pewaukee) over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) Fall 1:54

106 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) over Nathan Carerros (Pewaukee) Dec 6-1

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Rece Czerniejewski (Pewaukee) Fall 1:16

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over Cameron Maderski (Pewaukee) Fall 0:28

126 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) over Jacob Duncan (Pewaukee) Dec 7-2

132 – Eric Halverson (Pewaukee) over Michael Lusk (Pierre) Dec 6-4

138 – Austin Senger (Pierre) over DJ Muller (Pewaukee) Fall 1:04

145 – Joe Sklenar (Pewaukee) over Logan Meyer (Pierre) Fall 4:18

152 – Aric Williams (Pierre) over Jacob Baker (Pewaukee) Fall 1:25

160 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) over Alex Mauch (Pewaukee) Fall 4:54

170 – Conner Goodman (Pewaukee) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 0:02

182 – Jacob Sklenar (Pewaukee) over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) Dec 10-8

Match #3 Round 3: Pierre defeated Bismarck Century 47-27

220 – Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre) over Philip Walter (Bismarck Century) Fall 0:57

285 – Seth Braun (Bismarck Century) over Ty Paulsen (Pierre) Dec 4-0

106 – Clay Radenz (Bismarck Century) over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) Dec 3-2

113 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) over Dylan Barchenger (Bismarck Century) Fall 3:05

120 – William Turman (Pierre) over Shane Fleck (Bismarck Century) Inj 2:15

126 – Izaiah Bitz (Bismarck Century) over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) Fall 1:43

132 – Michael Lusk (Pierre) over Clint Coleman (Bismarck Century) Fall 1:15

138 – Mason Schulz (Bismarck Century) over Lee Snyder (Pierre) Fall 0:31

145 – Austin Senger (Pierre) over Matthew Rader (Bismarck Century) Fall 1:11

152 – Aric Williams (Pierre) over Trey Pajimula (Bismarck Century) TF 16-0

160 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) over Bo Bondeson (Bismarck Century) Fall 1:43

170 – Tanner Kress (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Cameron Rants (Bismarck Century) over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre) Dec 3-1

195 – Spencer Sarringar (Pierre) over Jacob Rader (Bismarck Century) Fall 2:20