Gov Wrestlers Dispose of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won their 10th dual of the season with a 62-9 win over Brookings Friday night in an ESD Conference dual in Brookings. The Governors won 12 matches with 4 of the wins coming via pins.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 62.00 Brookings (BROO) 9.00

106: Nolan Archer (BROO) over Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) (Fall 5:48) 113: Jace Bench-Bresher (PTFR) over Connor Klinkhammer (BROO) (Dec 1-0) 120: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over Jaxon Bowes (BROO) (Dec 2-0) 126: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 132: William Turman (PTFR) over Jacob Montis (BROO) (Fall 1:05) 138: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over Sam Lehman (BROO) (Dec 5-2) 145: Michael Lusk (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 152: Barry Browning (PTFR) over Cole Loiseau (BROO) (Inj. [time]) 160: Austin Senger (PTFR) over Logan Bowes (BROO) (Fall 1:58) 170: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Justin Devine (BROO) (TF 16-0 5:09) 182: James Lees (PTFR) over Aaron Smidt (BROO) (Fall 1:46) 195: Gage Gehring (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 220: Gus Miller (BROO) over Gunnar Gehring (PTFR) (Dec 3-0) 285: Pryce Dyk (PTFR) over Tucker Christie (BROO) (Fall 1:26)