  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Gov Wrestlers Dispose of Brookings

Gov Wrestlers Dispose of Brookings

January 26, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won their 10th dual of the season with a 62-9 win over Brookings Friday night in an ESD Conference dual in Brookings. The Governors won 12 matches with 4 of the wins coming via pins. The Governors compete in the 16 teOm Brooking Invitational wrestling tournament tomorrow (Saturdayaaaa0.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 62.00 Brookings (BROO) 9.00
106: Nolan Archer (BROO) over Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) (Fall 5:48) 113: Jace Bench-Bresher (PTFR) over Connor Klinkhammer (BROO) (Dec 1-0) 120: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over Jaxon Bowes (BROO) (Dec 2-0) 126: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 132: William Turman (PTFR) over Jacob Montis (BROO) (Fall 1:05) 138: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over Sam Lehman (BROO) (Dec 5-2) 145: Michael Lusk (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 152: Barry Browning (PTFR) over Cole Loiseau (BROO) (Inj. [time]) 160: Austin Senger (PTFR) over Logan Bowes (BROO) (Fall 1:58) 170: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Justin Devine (BROO) (TF 16-0 5:09) 182: James Lees (PTFR) over Aaron Smidt (BROO) (Fall 1:46) 195: Gage Gehring (PTFR) over (BROO) (For.) 220: Gus Miller (BROO) over Gunnar Gehring (PTFR) (Dec 3-0) 285: Pryce Dyk (PTFR) over Tucker Christie (BROO) (Fall 1:26)


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia