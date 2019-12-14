Gov Wrestlers 6th After Day 1 of Rapid City Invite

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is in 6th place after scoring 94.5 points during day 1 of the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament. Bismarck has the lead in the team standings with 111.5 followed by Winsor, Colorado with 103. Casper Kelley Walsh is third with Rapid City Stevens and Brandon Valley rounding out the top 5 after day 1. Cade Hinkle at 145 is unbeaten after 3 matches as is Regan Bollweg at 195 and Preston Taylor at 285. 5 of the Governors wrestlers lost twice on Friday and are eliminated from the field. Action resumes at 10:30 am mountain time for the second and final day of the tournament that is featuring 39 teams this year.