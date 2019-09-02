Gov Volleyball Loses Second Game of Season

PIERRE, S.D. -The Pierre Governor volleyball team looked like it was enroute to win it’s first volleyball game of the season on Saturday when they won the first two sets of their match against Rapid City Stevens. But Stevens had other ideas as they won the next 3 to take a 3-2 victory over the Governors at Riggs High Gym. The Governors lost by set scores of 25-22 25-19 20-25 22-25 10-15. Pierre falls to 0 and 2 on the season as they host Mitchell in the ESD Conference opener on Tuesday.