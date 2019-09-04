Gov Volleyball Gets First Win of Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team got into the win column for the first time this season after a pair of season opening losses to Rapid City on Tuesday when they defeated Mitchell 3-1 in the ESD Conference Opener at Riggs High Gym. The Governors won by set scores of 25-14 25-16 31-33 25-20. Regan Wiebe led the way for the Governors with 14 kills followed by Kodi Severyn with 11. Miah Kienholz had 51 assist and Kenzie Kuxhaus led the way with 30 digs on the night. Regan Wadddele had 10 kills to lead Mitchell while Amy Uhber had 23 digs on the night for the Kernels. With the win the Governor volleyball team is 1 and 2 on the season as they travel to Sturgis and Spearfish for matches Friday and Saturday.