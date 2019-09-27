Gov Volleyball Drops 4 Game Match to Aberdeen

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team continues to lose all the close matches and as a resuslt find themselves one game under the .500 mark following a 3-1 setback to Aberdeen Central on Thursday night in Pierre. Aberdeen Central won the match by scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24 sending Pierre to it’s sixth loss of the season against 5 wins. Addy Smith led the Governor offense with 11 kills followed by Emry Hess and Reagan Wiebe with 9 apiece. Hess had 9 blocks at the net and Miah Kienholz had 42 assists. Kenzie Kuxhaus led the way with 26 digs. Brooklyn Kuser led Aberdeen Central with 13 kills while Kaylieh Fauth had 25 digs and Grace Myhre had 27 assists. The Governors return to action Thursday when they face Brandon Valley before heading to Sioux Falls O’Gorman a week from tomorrow.