Gov Tennis Splits Duals in Madison

May 5, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team split a pair of duals played Friday in Madison. The Governors were edged by Brookings 5-4 but defeated Madison 9-0 to improve their record to 5 and 14 on the season. Matt Hanson won both of his matches on the day at number 3 singles while Grant Judson and Luke Leingang also won twice at number 5 and 6 singles. Judson also won both of his matches at number 3 doubles on the day. Pierre is back in action today hosting Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian at the Griffin Park Courts beginning at 11:00 am.

Brookings def Pierre 5-4

1S: Dobbs def Wernsmann(P) 10-6
2S: Rittershaus def Warne (P) 10-2
3S: Hanson(P) def Ardry 10-8
4S: Peters def Adam(P) 10-7
5S: G Judson (P) def Brallier 10-1
6S: Leingang(P) def Goldhorn 10-0
1D: Dobbs & Rittershaus def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 10-8
2D: Ardry & Peters def Warne & Adam (P) 10-6
3D: Judson & Davis (P) def Brallier & Goldhorn 10-1

Pierre def Madison 9-0
1S: Wernsmann(P) def Litz 10-0
2S: Warne (P) def Kennington 10-5
3S: Hanson (P) def DeJabet 10-1
4S: Adam(P) def Kessler 10-4
5S: G Judson (P) def Wardner 10-2
6S: Leingang(P) def Fernau 10-2
1D: Wernsmann & Hanson (P) def Litz & Kennington 10-3
2D: Warne & Adam (P) def DeJabet & Kessler 10-5
3D: Judson & Davis (P) def Eimers & Fernau 10-4


