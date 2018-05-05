Gov Tennis Splits Duals in Madison

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team split a pair of duals played Friday in Madison. The Governors were edged by Brookings 5-4 but defeated Madison 9-0 to improve their record to 5 and 14 on the season. Matt Hanson won both of his matches on the day at number 3 singles while Grant Judson and Luke Leingang also won twice at number 5 and 6 singles. Judson also won both of his matches at number 3 doubles on the day. Pierre is back in action today hosting Rapid City Christian and Sioux Falls Christian at the Griffin Park Courts beginning at 11:00 am.

Brookings def Pierre 5-4

1S: Dobbs def Wernsmann(P) 10-6

2S: Rittershaus def Warne (P) 10-2

3S: Hanson(P) def Ardry 10-8

4S: Peters def Adam(P) 10-7

5S: G Judson (P) def Brallier 10-1

6S: Leingang(P) def Goldhorn 10-0

1D: Dobbs & Rittershaus def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 10-8

2D: Ardry & Peters def Warne & Adam (P) 10-6

3D: Judson & Davis (P) def Brallier & Goldhorn 10-1

Pierre def Madison 9-0

1S: Wernsmann(P) def Litz 10-0

2S: Warne (P) def Kennington 10-5

3S: Hanson (P) def DeJabet 10-1

4S: Adam(P) def Kessler 10-4

5S: G Judson (P) def Wardner 10-2

6S: Leingang(P) def Fernau 10-2

1D: Wernsmann & Hanson (P) def Litz & Kennington 10-3

2D: Warne & Adam (P) def DeJabet & Kessler 10-5

3D: Judson & Davis (P) def Eimers & Fernau 10-4