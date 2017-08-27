Gov Soccer Completes Suspended Game with a Tie

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor soccer team officially put a tie in the record book on Saturday when they played the second half of a suspended game against Spearfish. Spearfish and Pierre played to a 1-1 tie. Pierre led 1-0 after the first half in a game that started a week ago Friday in Pierre but was suspended due to lightning and rain, but Spearfish tallied the tying goal for the final score. Pierre is now 1-2-1 on the season and will travel to Watertown along with the Pierre Lady Gov squad on Tuesday.