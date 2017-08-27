  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Gov Soccer Completes Suspended Game with a Tie

Gov Soccer Completes Suspended Game with a Tie

August 27, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor soccer team officially put a tie in the record book on Saturday when they played the second half of a suspended game against Spearfish. Spearfish and Pierre played to a 1-1 tie. Pierre led 1-0 after the first half in a game that started a week ago Friday in Pierre but was suspended due to lightning and rain, but Spearfish tallied the tying goal for the final score. Pierre is now 1-2-1 on the season and will travel to Watertown along with the Pierre Lady Gov squad on Tuesday.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia