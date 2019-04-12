Gov. Noem orders state office closures in 50 counties Friday

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered state government offices in 50 counties to be closed all day today (Fri.), while state government offices in the 16 remaining counties will open either in the morning or afternoon.

The openings or closures for state offices were decided based on when either blizzard or winter storm warnings ended for each county. Only essential personnel within state offices in the closed counties should report to their work stations today.

Central South Dakota counties closed Friday are: Brule, Buffalo, Edmunds, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully and Walworth.

Other state government offices closed all day are: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Todd, Tripp and Ziebach.

Counties opening at 8 a.m. local time are (11): Campbell, Clay, Corson, Fall River, Harding, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Perkins, Turner, Union and Yankton.

Counties opening at 1 p.m. local time are (5): Butte, Custer, Lawrence, Meade and Pennington.