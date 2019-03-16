Gov Lady Gov Track Ready to Begin Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field teams season opener is a week ahead with the Ruth Marske Inv. indoor meet in Brookings. But the Govs and Lady Govs have a problem most coaches would love to have. Pierre head coach

Greg Starr says that due to the size and numbers of the track & field team, the coaches have decided to split up the team for the two upcoming meets. The Ruth Marske Invite, scheduled for the 23rd, will be a meet for the younger/less experienced athletes. The ESD Championships, scheduled for March 28th, will be a varsity meet. Coach Starr says that if they can keep the team intact, many of the Gov and Lady Governor athletes would not be able to compete due to limited entries for both meets. He says By splitting up the squad,it will ensure that every athlete competes and be able to compete in multiple events.