Gov Grapplers Rated 6th in Class A Ratings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is ranked 6th week in the Class A South Dakota Wrestling ratings. Rapid City Stevens is number 1 followed by Rapid City Central. Brandon Valley, Watertown and Aberdeen Central round out the top 5. Following the Governors in the 6th spot is Chamberlain at number 7. Sioux Falls Roosevelt is rated 8th and Sturgis is number 9 this week. Brookings, Mitchell and Madison round out the top 12. The Governors have nine wrestlers rated indvidually in their weight class with MaGuire Raske rated number 2 at 170 the highest. Gage Gehring is rated 4th at 195. Wrestlers rated 5th individually are Blake Judson at 106. Jack Van Kamp at 138. Cade Hinkle at 145 and Garrett Leesman at 182. Preston Taylor is rated 6th at 285 and Jace Bench Bresher is rated 7th at 126.

(Source: dakotagrappler.com)