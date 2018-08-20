Gov Golfers to Host Own Invitational Tuesday (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team returns to the course on Tuesday when they host their Invitational golf tournament which will be the only home meet of the season for the Governors. Pierre knocked 40 strokes off of it’s first tournament score last Thursday at the West River Invitational at the Meadowbrook Golf Course and Governor head coach Guy Hunter is hoping the scores come down some more in the 10 to 12 team meet.*

Teams from Aberdeen Central, Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge-Pollock Schools, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Spearfish, St. Francis Indian, Sturgis Brown, Todd County, Watertown and Winner are scheduled to compete in the tournament. Coach Hunter says that he continues to like the team the Governors are putting on the course despite the season opening high scores.*

Tuesday meet will tee of at 10 am.