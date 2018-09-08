Gov Golf Scores Soar in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Golf team took a step backward on Friday as they fired a 389 team score at the Yankton Invitational golf tournament at the Hillcrest Country Club. The Governors were only two shots ahead of Sioux Falls Washington for last place in the 16 team field. Sioux Falls Washington had a 321 and claimed a 4 shot victory over Yankton to in the team title. Jack Lundin of Roosevelt fired a 2 over par 74 to claim the individual medalist title of the tournament. Carter Karst had the best score for the Governors, a 91 which tied him for 50th place in the field. Thomas KROPP HAD A 93, Grady Klundt had a 98, Sawyer aledd a 99 and Tyler Swenson a 103. The Governors return to the course on Monday when they compete in the Brookings Invitational.

