Gov Golf Scores High Again

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 353 team score to finish 17th in the 18 team Mitchell Invitational tournament at Lakeview Golf Course on Friday. The Governors finished 56 shots behind the tournament championship team from Sioux Falls Roosevelt which fired a 296 team score and a one shot victory over Spearfish. Sioux Falls Lincoln finished 3 shot back in third while Rapid City Stevens had a 302 to finish 5 shot back in 4th. Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central shot a 69, one shot better than Tice McVay of Sturgis and Tyler McBurnett of Spearfish. Carter Karst shot the lowest round of the day for Pierre with an 83 to tie for 52nd. Other Governor scores on the day included Grady Klundt with an 87, Tyler Swensen came in with a 91, Zain Baus had a 92nd Sawyer Lee finished with a 95. Thomas Kropp fired a 101. To view the complete results of the tournament log ontohttps://www.golfgenius.com/pages/1654485