Gov Golf Finishes Third at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team had a third place finish Monday at the Hub City Invitational golf tournament at the Lee Park Golf Course. The Governors fired a 326 team score in the 9 team tournament. Aberdeen Central won the tram title with a 307. Watertown was second with a 312. The Governors finished two shots ahead of 4th place finishing Aberdeen Central. Austin Hoss had the best round o the day for the Governors with a 1 over par 73. Carter Karst came in with a 81 to tie for 11th. Sam Batta of Watertown won individual medalist honors with a 5 under 6u and 5 shot win over runner up Jonah Dorer of Aberdeen Central. Cade McTighe had an 85 while Parker Pietz had an 87 and Grady Klundt had a 90 in the tournament that had 53 golfers in the field.

Hub City Inv 2017