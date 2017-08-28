  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Gov Golf Finishes Third at Aberdeen

Gov Golf Finishes Third at Aberdeen

August 28, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team had a third place finish Monday at the Hub City Invitational golf tournament at the Lee Park Golf Course. The Governors fired a 326 team score in the 9 team tournament. Aberdeen Central won the tram title with a 307. Watertown was second with a 312. The Governors finished two shots ahead of 4th place finishing Aberdeen Central. Austin Hoss had the best round o the day for the Governors with a 1 over par 73. Carter Karst came in with a 81 to tie for 11th. Sam Batta of Watertown won individual medalist honors with a 5 under 6u and 5 shot win over runner up Jonah Dorer of Aberdeen Central. Cade McTighe had an 85 while Parker Pietz had an 87 and Grady Klundt had a 90 in the tournament that had 53 golfers in the field.

Hub City Inv 2017


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia