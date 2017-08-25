Gov Golf 9th at Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf tram fired a 332 to finish 9th at the 16 team Huron Invitational golf tournament Friday at the Broadland Creek Golf Course. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the team title with a 291 behind a 68 from Justin Kolb who won individual medalist honors. Austin Hoss was one of to Pierre place winners on the day with a 71 good for 3rd. Kade McTighe had a 79 to finish 19th. The other Governor scores were Parker Pietz with an 85. Carter Karst had a 97 and Grady Klundt fired a 98. The Governors return to action Monday when they travel to Aberdeen to play in the Hub City Invitational.

2017 HURON BOYS INVITE RESULTS