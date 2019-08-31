Gov Golf 9th at Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team fired a 350 and finished 9th at the Huron Invitational golf tournament Friday at the Broadland Creel Golf Course in Huron. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won a playoff with Rapid City Stevens to claim the team title. Both teams finished regulation with a 311, four shots ahead of third place finishers Aberdeen Central and Yankton. Chamberlain was 12th in the standings with a 359. Adam Salter of Stevens won the individual medalist honor with a 72, one shot better than runner up Zach Curd of O’Gorman. Pierre scores were high with Carter Karst had a 83 to tie for 24th for the best score and finish on the day. Grady Klundt had a 88, Zain Baus finished with an 89, Raef Briggs had a 90, Nick Bothun a 96 and Luke Olson fired a 104. Dayton Priebe led the Chamberlain golfing contingent with a 81. Dakota Munger came in with a 83, Cameron Caldwell had an 88, Max Kelsey fired a 107 and Eric Strande had a 123. There were a total of 86 golfers competing in the tournament.